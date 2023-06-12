New bicycle bridge over the Anthony Fokkerweg: first sketch design ready

No more waiting for a red traffic light; just continue cycling. That is the future for cyclists who want to cross the Anthony Fokkerweg from the Oirschotsedijk. The municipality of Eindhoven is planning to build a bicycle bridge there. The first design of that bridge is now ready.

Next Architects made the sketch on behalf of the municipality. The bicycle bridge is part of the Green Corridor, the bicycle connection between the heart of Eindhoven, the Wielewaal estate, Oirschot and the Van Gogh National Park.

According to the city council, cyclists and cars would benefit from the new situation. The bicycle bridge that will cross the busy Anthony Fokkerweg will ensure a safer flow for both motorists and cyclists. It would also improve accessibility.

Construction is expected to start at the end of 2024 and the bicycle bridge will only be ready one to two later.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani