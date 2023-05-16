Police exercise in Stratumseind

The Eindhoven police held exercises at the Stratumseind ​​today. Students of Summa College acted out situations that occur during the night time, such as fights and riots. In addition to sixty officers, police dogs and horses were present.

Mock situation

“We practice situations that can occur around the restaurant and bar areas. Think, for example, of quarrels with drunk people and other disturbances”, said Erik, manager of the team of surveillance dogs. The exercises teach officers how to deal with these kinds of situations. Stratumseind ​​is a suitable location for the training. “It’s a lively place to go out where situations like this really happen. In addition, students walk around here along with cyclists” said Erik.

Law enforcement animals

In addition to the sixty police officers, dogs and horses were also at the exercise. “Officers need to know how to handle a police dog or horse. A dog does not see the difference between a passerby’s pants and a troublemaker’s. And if a horse approaches, the officer must hold up his baton. Otherwise, they run the risk of being run over”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha