Are you in the red this month?

A large-scale campaign draws attention to the financial worries of Brainport region residents. Together with Brainport development, companies, social organisations and municipalities in the region started a campaign on Tuesday to draw attention to money worries among residents.

“Are you also in the red this month?”

With this sentence, mayors Jeroen Dijsselbloem (Eindhoven), Elly Blanksma (Helmond), representatives of the regional business community and celebrities from the region drew attention to financial burdens. The Philips Stadium and the shirts of the PSV players will also turn red on Sunday, 21 May, during the PSV-Heerenveen match. The aim is to create awareness and to help prevent people from getting into debt.

Sixty percent of Dutch households affected

A recent report shows that sixty percent of the Dutch are ‘financially vulnerable’. The research by Nibud, Leiden University and Deloitte reports that financially unhealthy households have increased by 10% in one year due to far-reaching economic and social developments.

Discussing financial anxiety is extremely important

“Even in a region like ours, where the economy is booming, there are households that are struggling to make ends meet,” says Jeroen Dijsselbloem, mayor of Eindhoven and chairman of the Brainport Foundation. “Many Dutch people are financially vulnerable. This means their income is just enough to make it through the month, but they find it difficult to absorb unexpected events with their savings. By taking timely measures, people can avoid falling into debt. That is the aim of this campaign; ensure that people discuss money and expenditure with each other and their employer and seek help more quickly.”

Avoid debt

“If you lose grip on the contents of your wallet, you lose grip on your life,” continues Elly Blanksma, mayor of Helmond and chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nibud. ”Because if you don’t intervene immediately, a debt of several thousand euros will grow, within a few years, too many times higher. By talking about your financial problems, you can get support. And that is very important.”

Employers pay attention to ‘financial fitness’

‘Financially Fit in Brainport’ is a program the regional business community developed together with civil society organisations. In this program, managers and HR employees are trained in identifying financial problems and making timely referrals.

Source: Brainport Development and Studio 040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj