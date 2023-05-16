Transavia cancels flights again

Transavia will cancel another 160 return flights in June. That is almost 5 percent of the total number of flights. The airline is struggling with a shortage of aircraft. More cancellations are expected in July and August. Transavia flies via Eindhoven Airport, among other places.

Eindhoven airport

A spokesman did not have concrete figures on cancellations departing from Eindhoven airport. But on the airline’s website, travellers can check whether their trip has been cancelled by looking at the flight schedule.

For example, their site shows that the vast majority of cancellations affect Schiphol. From June 1st, flights to and from Eindhoven Airport will also be cancelled. Destinations affected include Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Greece and Italy (Malaga, Barcelona, Ibiza, Lisbon, Copenhagen, Bologna and Heraklion).

Money back

Affected travellers can get their money back. Later this month, Transavia is planning on informing everyone who will face flight cancellations in July or August.

The airline announced on Tuesday that all passengers and travel companies will be informed if their flights for next month are to be changed or cancelled.

Rebooking

Where possible, Transavia is offering the chance to rebook flights or provide an alternative or their money back. CEO Marcel de Nooijer van Transavia commented “we are trying to rebuild confidence for the summer and to give assurance to our passengers that their holiday can go ahead. Changing our flying schedule now allows for certainty for our passengers for the summer.”

The KLM subsidiary ran into problems because lease aircraft were not available and because aircraft have to be repaired. As a result, Transavia have already had to disappoint thousands of passengers.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha