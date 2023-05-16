Breakdance World Cup in Eindhoven

The Breakdance World Cup for duos is coming to Eindhoven. World Breaking Classic is bringing the best dancers to the Muziekgebouw for the final.

A weekend full of dance and music. The Breakdance World Cup will take place this year during the Jams and Gems festival in Eindhoven. The Netherlands is currently top in the breakdancing world with soloist India from Utrecht and The Ruggeds from Eindhoven. In June, it will be decided who will win during the 2 against 2 battles.

World Finals

On Sunday 25 June, the eight best and most influential dancers will be invited to the World Finals. To compete, they will have had to have won one of the global qualifiers or will have had to prove themselves on the Saturday during the Last Chance Cyper. Just before the world final starts, the dancers will be put together into four random duos. Those duos then must compete against other competitors.

Jams and Gems

In addition to breakdance competitions, there are parties at Ketelhuisplein and in the basement of the Area 51 skate hall. Poetry will be also be performed at De Huiskamer in Strijp-S.

Source: Studio040