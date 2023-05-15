Express cycle path to stay on track

Eindhoven city council has no intention of pressing the pause button on the development of the express cycle path between business parks High Tech Campus and De Run.

The city council does not share the concerns expressed by the LPF’s (Lijst Pim Fortuyn) council questions. According to the party, there is little support from local residents, the public participation process has not gone well and the plans will create an unsafe traffic situation.

Consultation

Eindhoven acknowledged that no residents were consulted when the plan was drawn up in 2018. Later, an extensive consultation process was still carried out, according to the city council. Based on that process, the final plan was adopted, the municipal executive reported.

Although not everyone is happy with the outcome of the consultation process, the majority of the sounding board group did vote in favour of the current route.

Road safety

And that is why the construction of the express cycle path will go ahead as planned, the college says. Nor does the college share the LPF’s concerns about road safety.

There have been several studies on road safety on the route. With the arrival of the express cycle path, motor vehicles will at most be guests on the stretch, increasing road safety, according to the city council.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan