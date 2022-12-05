Eindhoven breakdance group win world title in Japan

The breakdance group The Ruggeds set a good example to Louis van Gaal’s football team last weekend. At the World Championships Breaking in Japan, the Eindhoven dance crew won all prizes.

In Okinawa, the Eindhoven breakdancers competed against teams from all over the world during the 25th edition of ‘Battle Of The Year’. The dance crews competed for the titles ‘best showcase’ and winner of the battles. Both prizes were won by The Ruggeds from Eindhoven.

Justin Bieber

It is not the first time that The Ruggeds were successful. For example, the crew danced in a video clip by Justin Bieber, they were in the final of NBC’s World of Dance and they will be in Dutch theatres until the end of this year with their performance Decypher.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn