Mediocre PSV beat Excelsior by wide margin

PSV won by a wide margin against Excelsior on Saturday night. Although Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team did not play great, they managed to score four goals. The game at the Philips Stadium ended 4-0.

Just like against NEC a week earlier, PSV started fiercely. Then, Luuk de Jong found the net after seven minutes. Now, it took 12 minutes for the striker to open the scoring. A big win seemed in the making. But after the opening goal, the Eindhoven club’s play collapsed. Both teams therefore went to the locker rooms at 1-0.

Last quarter

The second half continued to be difficult against relegation candidate Excelsior. Only in the closing stages did PSV manage to secure victory. In the 78th minute, Xavi Simons gave the home side some relief by scoring the 2-0 from a rebound. About five minutes later, Fabio Silva scored the third goal of the match. Erick Gutiérrez also appeared on the scoreboard. The Mexican made it 4-0 from a corner.

