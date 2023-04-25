DAF opens new factory for electric trucks

The official opening was performed by Micky Adriaansens, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, and Harald Seidel, the President of DAF Trucks.

The new assembly line opened on Monday is aimed at providing a role in further strengthening DAF’s leading role in providing sustainable transport solutions.

According to the minister, the company in Eindhoven has been a leader in making trucks for years. DAF is also at the forefront of the step towards electric driving. “The transition to cleaner production and products is important not only for the environment but also for the competitive position of the Netherlands in the rest of the world. This new factory is a good example of this”.

Production expected to rise

DAF has built the assembly line for the production of its latest generation of electric trucks. The DAF XD and XF Electric are equipped with two or five battery packs. These are good for a range of up to 500 kilometres. If fast chargers are used. the batteries can be charged to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Series production of the electric trucks is scheduled to start in the summer. DAF expects production to rise to thousands of trucks per year in the future.

New battery component centre

Stijn Steenbakkers, the deputy mayor and alderman for Brainport and Economy of the municipality of Eindhoven, emphasises the importance of all innovations in the region. “In the Brainport context, we work very closely with several companies. So when it comes to battery technology, for example, we are setting up a Battery Component Center. And, we as a government are also trying to contribute to that. We consider it essential that these innovations continue to grow in a sustainable manner”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha