School air purification devices: ‘Alderman wanted to deliver 7-ton Signify deal’

Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers allegedly wanted to get lamp manufacturer Signify a deal for air purification devices for schools on behalf of Eindhoven municipality.

So writes the ED. The former lighting division of Philips was closely involved in a subsidy scheme where schools could purchase air purification equipment. This was to combat the spread of the coronavirus. For the project, the municipality set aside 700,000 euros in the form of subsidy.

That subsidy scheme, according to the ED, was largely designed in consultation with the company. Also, the requirements that the devices must meet in order to benefit from the subsidy scheme would have been based on Signify’s devices. This would make it difficult for other companies to compete with the company.

With the course of events, Eindhoven municipality does not appear to have broken the law. The subsidy scheme would have been checked for that beforehand, Alderman Steenbakkers told the newspaper. A director of the SKPO also informs the newspaper that he did not feel that the air purification machines had to be purchased from Signify.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez