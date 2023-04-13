Queen Máxima will open the renovated Van Gogh museum in Nuenen

Formerly known as the Vincentre, the Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen will officially reopen next month, after extensive renovations, by Queen Máxima.

The museum is dedicated to the Nuenen period of the world-famous Brabant master painter. The exhibition highlights the development Van Gogh went through in Nuenen on the basis of his studies and sketches. Temporary exhibitions will also be organized in the museum in the future.

New museum

The renovated museum has a modern design, but with many references to the history and old village life. In addition, a new department will be added to the renovated museum: Vincent’s Light Lab. In collaboration with ASML, the light lab investigates how Van Gogh experimented with light and colour. There are also opportunities for young visitors to experiment with light and color themselves.

Máxima has already visited the region twice in the past six months. In November she visited VDL, earlier this year she visited Eindhoven designers.

May 16 is the official opening of the museum, but the doors will open a month earlier. The renovated museum will open its doors to visitors on April 20.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez