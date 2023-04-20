Adapted ambulances increase patient safety

Optimal use of ventilators, full focus on patients, and last but not least: no flying infusion pumps. With adjustments to ambulances, four regional hospitals, in collaboration with ambulance care GGD Brabant-Zuidoost, hope to work more safely ‘when there is no time to lose.’

The four hospitals – the Catharina Hospital and the Máxima Medical Center in Eindhoven, the Anna Hospital in Geldrop and the Elkerliek Hospital in Helmond – indicate that they are proud of the new adjustments within emergency transport. The Elkerliek is the driving force behind the project. Spokesman Anky Wijdeven: “All equipment is screwed into the ambulance, so that nothing can fly around. This allows the traveling doctors to fully focus on the patients.”

The new working method also offers the possibility to transport more high-quality equipment. “Because the infusion pumps can now also be attached, we can double the number. In addition, ventilators can be brought from the hospital, instead of doctors relying only on what’s is in the ambulance.”

More peace and focus

“Doctors now step into the ambulances with a calmer heart,” says Crétien Jacobs, intensivist of the Elkerliek hospital. From the four hospitals, the transport is supervised by an intensivist, an anaesthetist or an Accident and Emergency physician from the dispatching hospital.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez