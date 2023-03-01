Workers of building materials supplier in Son on strike

On Wednesday 1 March, workers at Decor Son, in Son en Breugel, are laying down work from 11:30 until 13:00. The company’s workers want a better CAO (collective employment agreement).

In other places in the country, work stoppages were organised earlier by union FNV (Netherlands trade union federation). Hibin, a wholesaler in building materials that includes Decor Son, is at the negotiating table with the unions on behalf of that company. The FNV has little sympathy for the attitude of the wholesale supplier.

“Incomprehensible that, even after previous work stoppages, Hibin continues to deny its own employees a good collective employment agreement”, FNV negotiator, Osman Yildiz, said. “The willingness among our members to campaign is high. More and more extensive actions are now in full preparation”.

The FNV is banking on a wage increase of 14.3 per cent. That would be equivalent to price compensation from October 2021 to October 2022. More than 9,000 workers are covered by the cao. The previous cao expired on 31 December.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob