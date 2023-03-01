Wopke Hoekstra visited Brainport Industries Campus

National CDA party leader Wopke Hoekstra visited the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven on Tuesday.

He made that visit together with provincial list leader for the Christian Democrats Erik Ronnes. The CDA leaders spoke with young people at the campus about the manufacturing industry. On the expanding campus, manufacturing companies from the high-tech region of Eindhoven work together intensively.

Ronnes, also a deputy in Brabant, and Deputy Prime Minister Hoekstra were in Eindhoven at the invitation of Brainport Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers in the context of the Provincial Council elections on Wednesday 15 March.

Campus

The campus is a place where manufacturing companies and suppliers thus work together. There are production areas, warehouses and offices. The campus also houses educational institutions such as Fontys, Avans and Summa.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob