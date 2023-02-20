The preHistorisch Dorp voted as most popular Dutch outing

Party at the prehistoric village in Eindhoven. The open-air museum has been voted the most popular trip in the Netherlands by the visitors of the FijnUit outing platform. In the category ‘most popular museums’, the preHistorisch Corp also received the most public votes.

The survey asked which trip people valued the most and why. The open-air museum came out on top. According to the public, the museum has ‘passionate staff’ and is said to be ‘the nicest hands-on museum in the Netherlands’.

Grateful and proud

They are proud at the preHistorisch Dorp to receive the prize. “Every day I am grateful and proud of the enthusiastic employees and volunteers. They bring the past to life and know how to touch a large audience. The new season is coming, and with this boost we are going into it with even more enthusiasm,” says a happy Yvonne Lammers, manager of the museum.

Those who feel like visiting the preHistoric Village should be patient. The open-air museum will open its doors again on April 1.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn