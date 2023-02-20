Look forward to better weather

“Carnival is not entirely favourable this year in terms of weather”, says Wouter van Bernebeek of Weerplaza. Last week it was regularly sunny, but during the festive period, it is grey and accompanied by drops of rain. It will be sunnier, but only at the end of the week.

Though Monday begins with strong yet soft winds, it is definitely better than the weekend. The highest temperature should be around 12 degrees and cloudy. Tuesday will be much less windy and with a high of 12 degrees.

Wednesday remains warm but will be a rainy day, especially in the afternoon and evenings. It is fair to expect much more sun from Thursday on, and a dry forecast is expected over the weekend. However, the nights can drop to frosty temperatures.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha