Illegal taxi drivers caught

Sixteen illegal taxi drivers were caught the past weekend during a check in Eindhoven and Den Bosch. They transported carnival celebrations for a fee, but did not have a permit to do so. They now face a fine, of possibly thousands of euros.

The inspection was carried out by the East Brabant traffic police and inspectors from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate.

It concerns men between the ages of 18 and 68 years. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

The fine can be up to a maximum of 4400 euros. They also have to pay 10,000 euros from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate if they go wrong again.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha