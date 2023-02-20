PSV draws against FC Utrecht and remains fourth

PSV failed to pass AZ on Sunday in the Eredivisie rankings. The Eindhoven team played a draw against FC Utrecht (2-2) and therefore remains fourth. Trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij was missing on the bench Sunday afternoon because of illness. Fred Rutten stood in for him.

FC Utrecht took the lead in the 33rd minute with the first serious goal attempt. Midfielder Othmane Boussaid shot the ball beautifully from a long distance after a deflected corner kick. PSV equalized before the break. After a cross pass from striker Luuk de Jong, wing attacker Johan Bakayoko scored.

Head start

Captain De Jong gave PSV the lead in the 57th minute. FC Utrecht came alongside shortly afterwards, though. Midfielder Sander van de Streek shot the ball through PSV defender Jarrad Branthwaite into the goal.

A final offensive yielded nothing for PSV, which will have to make up for a 3-0 deficit against Sevilla next Thursday in the intermediate round of the Europa League.

Sick

Besides Van Nistelrooij, PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré was also ill. Mauro Junior subsitiuted him

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn