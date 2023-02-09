Residents have to dig deep into their pockets for residential tower repair: ‘A lot of money’

The repair of residential tower De Regent in Eindhoven has now officially started. Because pieces of the facade fell from the surface of the building last February, the building must be renovated. The residents now may be forced to pay between 50,000 and 140,000 euros per owner.

“It’s a lot of money. A number of people have to take out a second mortgage for this. They don’t have such an amount in savings,” said Tom Hanselaar, chairman of the owners’ association of De Regent.

At the end of last year, the residents already started a lawsuit against Pennings, part of BAM. They believe that the costs of the renovation should be recovered from the construction company. It is not yet known when the hearing will take place. Hanselaar: ”It’s going very slowly, but we remain optimistic.”

Monster job

The project will take more than a year and a half and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Contractor Jan Vullings says that the lifting platforms have now been installed. “We start at the top of the tower because that’s where the most stress is caused on the stones.”

Jail

The residents now have to enter via a container. Earlier, meshes were already stretched to stop even more falling debris. “It sometimes feels like you live in a prison with all that gauze in front of your window,” says resident Joop Talstra. Nevertheless, Joop sees the renovation positively and is happy that there is now a dot on the horizon.

BAM does not want to respond. The company is awaiting the court’s decision.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez