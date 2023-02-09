PSV in quarter-final cup tournament after victory over FC Emmen

PSV played well in the cup tournament on Wednesday evening. FC Emmen was put aside 3-1 at home.

With that, the team of coach Van Nistelrooij is in the quarterfinals of the tournament that was won by the Eindhoven team last year.

Branthwaite

Within fifteen minutes the game seemed to be decided, with two shots from Branthwaite. Nevertheless, FC Emmen, which won against PSV two weeks ago, scored via Diemens after the break. PSV put things in order fifteen minutes before the end. De Jong once again found the net: 3-1.

Next Saturday it will be clear who PSV’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez