Trudo and Eindhoven can do little for endangered geese

Eindhoven municipality and housing corporation Trudo can do little for the safety of geese near Eikenburg. This is evident from answers to questions from Ouderen Appèl – Hart voor Eindhoven (OAHvE).

Eindhoven municipality says it can do little about the situation because too few reports are made of stray dogs. In 2021 and 2022, there were only three reports of dogs running loose on the grounds.

In the act



The college does say that boas regularly visit the park and include the park in their regular rounds. To really do something, a dog owner must be caught red-handed with a four-legged friend running loose, something that has not happened yet, the city council says.

Finally, Trudo says it will inform residents by letter about the importance of reporting. The housing corporation will also place signs to make it clear to dog owners that animals should be kept on a leash in Eikenburg.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Simge Taşdemir