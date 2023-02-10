Investigators identify racist behavior at TU/e

A research firm has determined that racist remarks were made against a university employee at TU/e during the 2011-2013 period.

Cursor informs that the investigation was commissioned by the university administration. It was done in response to another article by Cursor, which denounced racism on campus.

The investigation served to find out if and to what extent racism occurred at the university in the past and to what extent it still exists.

Several individuals confirmed in the investigation that there was racism within the department in question. This involved one person who made racist remarks. That person is no longer employed at TU/e. Whether any steps were ever taken against him is not clear. Nor is the reason clear why the person is no longer employed at the university clear.

Recommendations

In the same investigation, it is mentioned that there would now be no more racism at the university. However, the university administration did announce that recommendations will be made to better ensure social safety at the university.

For example, confidant, ombudsman, complaint mechanisms, and codes of conduct should become clearer. Activities to create awareness about a safe working and learning environment should also continue.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.