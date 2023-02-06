Highest poker jackpot ever in Eindhoven casino

A 66-year-old man won the largest poker jackpot ever at Holland Casino in Eindhoven last Friday evening. He played a so-called straight flush: five consecutive cards of diamonds. Whereby he earned an amount of 535,957 euros.

The man and his wife, who wish to be anonymous, remained sober about the profit. “We really have to get used to the idea,” they said. “We don’t need expensive clothes or distant holidays. A nice camper that we can share with the children and grandchildren is among our plans. And we want to renovate our house.”

At the drink to celebrate the win, the woman’s glasses fell into the mustard. But she could laugh about that. “New glasses can easily be purchased,” she winked.

The poker jackpot is relatively new. Hereby players do not play poker against each other but against the bank. This is done digitally at various tables in the country.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Martijn