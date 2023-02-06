Bus Strike-Regional Bus transport will stop working for five days

Regional transport in the region will stop work for five days starting today. The bus drivers are on strike because they want higher wages and better working conditions.

It is the second time in a short time that the staff has gone on strike. The reason is that the trade unions FNV and CNV are in conflict with the management of the transport companies about the collective labour agreement. Among other things, the bus drivers want the high workload to be tackled, the staff shortage to be solved and more wages.

According to a spokesman for the Arriva transport company, fifteen to twenty percent of the buses are running. It is unclear which buses these are. “We only know when a driver reports to duty. We advise travellers to check it themselves on the journey planner. When a bus starts driving, it is immediately processed in the travel information.”

Regional train staff are also on strike. This could, for example, have consequences for trains that run on the Maaslijn, with stops in Cuijk, Boxmeer and Vierlingsbeek.

The management of the transport companies is unable or unwilling to accommodate the employees (sufficiently), so the staff are on strike. This time the strike will last from Monday to Friday. As a result, buses do not run or run with a delay. It is unclear how many bus drivers heed the call from the trade unions FNV and CNV.

Source: Omroep Brabant and Studio040