New home for birds of prey

The Falconcrest’s birds have been allotted more spacious accommodation at their new location on Eindhovenseweg. A new law stipulates that the predators must be able to fly inside their cages and not be tied down.

“The birds can fly much better here. There is more room for the critters, and I am happy with that,” says owner Frans Lenders.

The centre for birds of prey was forced to leave its previous location on the Bokt after persistent complaints from a local resident. Lenders had to make many adjustments to the birds of prey’s cages. The new law forbids keeping birds leashed for a long time.

Volunteers are urgently sought, owing to the growth of the falconry. “The well-being of the birds is number one, but the volunteers also have to fit in with the group,” says Lenders. From April 1, the renewed Falconcrest will be open to visitors again.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn