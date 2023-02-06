Sunny and clear days ahead

After last week’s wet forecast, it’s time to soak up some vitamin D this week! Daytime temperatures shall be around 6 degrees. According to Weerplaza, it will be clear at night, with little wind and can freeze to a few degrees below zero.

The night from Tuesday to Wednesday promises to be a cold one. It will be moderately frosty, with a temperature below -5 degrees. Tuesday begins with some mist and fog, but in the morning it quickly disappears and the sun shall shine bright.

In the second part of the week, the weather changes slightly. “According to the weather maps, we will then get a slightly more southwest wind. That will cause the temperature to rise a bit further and then more cloud fields will also come closer. The sun will have a harder time and the frost will probably disappear at night.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha