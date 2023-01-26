Wednesday costume a hit in party shop ‘t Snabbeltje

26 more nights of sleep and then it’s time: carnival! Eliëtte de Haas of party shop ‘t Snabbeltje in Eindhoven has already bought a huge amount of costumes. The carnival jitters can already be felt among the customers: ”When they hear the carnival music in the store, people immediately get into the mood.”

According to Eliette, one type of costume is impossible to get hold of. The dresses from the Netflix series Wednesday are flying over the counter like hot cakes. It has been a huge success, especially with children. Fortunately, we managed just in time to order the suits from the suppliers.” In addition, the tracksuits are again very popular among adults this year.

From Pikachu to carnival jacket

In addition to the popular costumes, there is of course plenty of choice for other outfits. For example, a customer in the store tells us that she makes her own clothes for carnival. ”I still walk through the shops to get inspiration from costumes.” There are also children in the store. The young girl already knows exactly what she will be: ”Pikachu!”.

If you don’t need eye-catching costumes, you can always go for the carnival jackets. Eliette also has them in all colors of the rainbow. This year we have a new collection with a jungle theme or even with Greek Gods on it. Of course you can always opt for the standard black carnival jacket that you can decorate with emblems.”

On February 19, the carnival party starts in Brabant.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez