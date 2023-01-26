Objections off the table: green light for construction of residential towers on Stationsplein

A large group of local residents protested against the arrival of three high residential towers on the Stationsplein in Eindhoven, but in vain. The Council of State brushed aside their objections on Wednesday. This means that all signals are green for the municipality to start construction.

Local residents filed objections because they feared the consequences of the arrival of the residential towers. For example, they were concerned about the heat that the buildings will give off, increased wind nuisance and shade. The opponents are also afraid of the parking nuisance in the area and of traffic and noise nuisance caused by the arrival of the buildings.

Research

According to local residents, the municipality of Eindhoven has not done enough research into the adverse consequences. However, the Council of State disagrees. The objections of the opponents have therefore been swept aside. With that, the three towers can also be built.

800 homes

These residential towers will be located on the part of the Stationsplein that is directly adjacent to the train station. These towers will house shops, restaurants and 800 homes. It is not yet known when construction will start.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez