14 new homes in former boys’ school

There will be 14 homes in the former St. Franciscusschool on Kootwijkstraat. Woonbedrijf will renovate the 1929 building.

The fourteen apartments have an area of 33 to 47 square metres. They consist of a living room with an open kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. In addition to housing in the building of the former boys’ school, there will also be apartments in the school’s old playground. Woonbedrijf will build five prefab homes there.

Lunet Zorg

The new homes are intended for clients of Lunet Zorg. The intention is that people with mild mental disabilities will live there. Of the new houses, one intended for a supervisor of Lunet. The homes are expected to be completed in October 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob