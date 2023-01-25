Another record year for ASML: over €21 billion in sales

ASML continues to grow fast. Once again, the Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer had a record year. Sales rose by almost fourteen per cent, to over €21 billion, according to the annual figures for 2022.

A year earlier, sales were still €18.6 billion. Net profit amounted to €5.6 billion. Never before has ASML processed so many orders in one year: more than €40 billion worth of orders were in the books.

Huge demand

The company expects the demand for chip machines to be enormous again this year. ASML will therefore continue to expand in Veldhoven. The chip machine builder expects the demand for machines to again exceed what the chip machine manufacturer can make in 2023.

However, the necessary uncertainties and challenges remain for ASML. For example, the company faces export restrictions, as the United States does not want ASML’s most advanced machines supplied to China. There are also concerns about price increases around the world.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob