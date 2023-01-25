Astrid van der Put new director at Anna Zorg Groep

By
Bob
-
Astrid van der Put from Anna Zorggroep
Photo credit: Anna Zorggroep/Studio040

Astrid van der Put will start working as director at the Anna Zorggroep in Geldrop from April. This includes the Anna hospital.

Van der Put will take over from Marianne Acampo, who started at the Flevoziekenhuis. Together with Thea Sijbesma, Van der Put will soon form the Board of Directors.

Responsible
Van der Put currently still leads the Medisch Diagnostich Centrum (medical diagnostic centre) in West Brabant. In Geldrop, her responsibilities will soon include vulnerable elderly people, diagnostics, finances and medical support.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Your advertisement here.

LATEST Business

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here