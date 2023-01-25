Astrid van der Put new director at Anna Zorg Groep

Astrid van der Put will start working as director at the Anna Zorggroep in Geldrop from April. This includes the Anna hospital.

Van der Put will take over from Marianne Acampo, who started at the Flevoziekenhuis. Together with Thea Sijbesma, Van der Put will soon form the Board of Directors.

Responsible

Van der Put currently still leads the Medisch Diagnostich Centrum (medical diagnostic centre) in West Brabant. In Geldrop, her responsibilities will soon include vulnerable elderly people, diagnostics, finances and medical support.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob