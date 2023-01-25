Green light for new Tongelreep building, even as price tag increases

Even before the summer, a start can be made with the new swimming pool De Tongelreep. The Eindhoven city council gave the green light for this on Tuesday evening.

Earlier it became clear that the costs for the construction job are much higher. The price for personnel and materials has risen considerably. Therefore, extra money was needed.

Extra budget

41 of 45 council members agreed with the plan. Only Forum voor Democratie (forum for democracy) and Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals) voted against. The city council agrees with the increase of the budget. There will also be extra money from the Dutch government to compensate for the higher costs and millions will come from a pot for top sports facilities. Earlier it was already clear that €7,500,000 will be available for De Tongelreep from the Brainport Regio Deal, a money pot with which the business climate of the region must be strengthened.

‘Affordable’

“Fantastic that we are expanding the swimming capital of the Netherlands with 2,000 square metres of water for top and other kinds of sports. The pool will remain affordable and accessible to all target groups”, Sports Alderman Maes van Lanschot responds.

The municipality worked out the final design together with architect Slangen+Koenis and contractor Mertens, among others. Soon the contracts will be signed. After that, the old outdoor pool will be demolished. Before the summer, the first shovel will go into the ground. At the end of next year, the pools will be ready, a year later the hospitality facilities and offices.

Baths

The new Tongelreep will have a pool for recreation, target groups and toddlers, an instruction pool, a large 50-metres pool and a 25-metres pool. This is in addition to the existing 2,250 square metres of swimming water in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion (swimming stadium).

