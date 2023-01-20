Number of unemployment benefits rises again in Eindhoven

The number of unemployment benefits in Eindhoven increased in December 2022. In the last month of the year, forty more benefits were issued in Eindhoven than in November.

Nevertheless, the squeeze in the labor market remains high, the benefits agency announced. According to the UWV, people over 50 in particular could benefit. About half of the people in the unemployment benefits program are older than 50.

Loyal

“Especially now that employers have more difficulty recruiting and retaining personnel, the loyalty of people over 50 can provide stability for an organization,” says the UWV.

