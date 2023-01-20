KNMI issues code orange for Brabant until 2 pm this afternoon. Five to eight centimetres of snowfall is expected.

This can lead to dangerous situations, especially on the road. Minor roads may become impassable. As of tonight, wet roads and snow debris chances will increase throughout the country, which could make it slippery. This weather will continue until Saturday morning. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat and the travellers’ association ANWB also warned road users about the dangerous weather conditions. People are strongly advised to work from home.