Traffic jam around Eindhoven

Traffic is gridlocked in the Eindhoven region because of snow. The ANWB advises people to wait a while before hitting the road.

All roads to Eindhoven are at a standstill. A truck has overturned on the A2 motorway near the Ekkersweijer junction. Motorists report that they are stuck there.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, rush hour this morning is the busiest since 2019. At 07:50, there were almost 690 kilometres of traffic jams in the Netherlands, especially in the South. Delays of up to an hour and a half were reported.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Simge Taşdemir