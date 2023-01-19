VVD member Daan de Kort in the race for inclusion award

Daan de Kort from Veldhoven is in the running for the Ctalents Diamond Awards, a prize that recognizes people and organizations that excel in the field of inclusion. The visually impaired VVD member has been committed to people with a visual impairment for years.

That is why the member of parliament has been nominated for the Ctalents Diamond Awards in the leader category.

As a politician, De Kort is committed to people with a visual impairment. In addition, Daan has worked in the European Blind Union in the past for the accessibility of elections within the member states in Europe. He has also been an ambassador for the Eye Fund for many years.

Limit

His commitment to people who are visually impaired does not come out of the blue. Daan de Kort lost about ninety percent of his eyesight in 2008. He has personally experienced what it is like when authorities want to determine for you how you should organize your life, according to the organization behind the awards. That is why the VVD member is now spreading the message that people should not be limited by their disability.

You can vote for Daan de Kort until 29 March.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez