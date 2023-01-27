Neighborhood associations receive check for contribution to liveability

Seven neighborhood organizations in Eindhoven have received a check of one thousand euros in appreciation for their efforts. According to the municipality, the initiatives have improved livability and social cohesion in the neighborhood.

The money should help the neighborhood associations continue the good work. “These people are valuable. With these grants, we show how happy we are with this kind of initiative. With this we also give financial support for the activities,” said Alderman for Housing Mieke Verhees.

Clean up square

Clean up & Green up is one of the initiatives. Here, residents on their own initiative keep the Franz Leharplein in Gestel clean. They work together with entrepreneurs and organizations to combat litter, among other things. The hostesses of Buurthuiskamer de Nieuwe Maan in Drents Dorp also received a check. They are present daily as hostesses and welcome residents from the neighborhood.

Neighborhood Day and meals

Volunteers in the Nieuwe Erven were also put in the limelight. They organize activities for children and the elderly in the neighborhood. From children’s disco and Neighborhood Day to making Christmas pieces for the elderly in the neighborhood or a Halloween parade. They also distribute meals to people who are struggling.

Living room for the refugees

In addition, the Living Room for Refugees Foundation receives extra money and appreciation. This is a school, meeting place, and activity center for vulnerable refugees awaiting residency documents. Five days a week, around 60 refugees visit the living room daily where they can use basic services such as eating a hot meal together, showering, and washing clothes.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.