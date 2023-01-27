Lightyear subsidiary declared bankrupt, hundreds of jobs at risk

Lightyear’s subsidiary, Atlas Technologies B.V., was declared bankrupt Thursday morning. There is a good chance that employees will end up on the streets. Lightyear announced this Thursday afternoon.

The company decided Monday morning to stop production of its first solar car, Lightyear 0, and filed for a moratorium. Lightyear has placed almost all of its employees in the subsidiary. It involves a total of six hundred employees, writes Omroep Brabant.

Whether all of these people will lose their jobs is not yet clear. “The trustee is looking into what the consequences are for the employees in the coming period,” a Lightyear spokesperson announced.

Employees of the company at the Automotive Campus in Helmond would not comment on the news.

‘Affordable solar car’

The production of the exclusive Lightyear 0 started over two months ago with a lot of festivities at Valmet Automotive’s Finnish car factory. Ten examples of the expensive solar car are said to have rolled off the assembly line so far. It is unclear what will happen with those. The sporty car had a price tag of 250,000 euros.

Lightyear is also working on an “affordable” solar car of 40,000 euros. This car should come to market in 2025. It is unclear what the consequences are for the development of this one, the trustee is going to look into that as well.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.