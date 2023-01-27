Eindhoven Central crossing can now be done without an ov-chip card

If you ever walk from one side of Eindhoven Central to the other, you cannot cross without your ov-chip card. Otherwise, you have to make a long detour. From Tuesday, that will be a thing of the past and you will also be able to check in and out using your debit card.

Dutch Railways (NS) announces that from then on, checking in and out will also be possible with the contactless debit card, credit card or mobile phone. A godsend for people who do not always have an ov-chipcard in their pocket and still need to be at Eindhoven Central or want to get to the other side. They no longer have to detour via the road because of this decision. This way, the station is accessible to everyone, including people who do not travel by train.

No balance

The NS hopes this will make travelling easier. ”Checking in and out for the train will then be as easy and quick as paying for groceries contactlessly. This way, you can use the train without having to buy a ticket first,” says Tjalling Smit, member of the NS Executive Board.

According to NS, passengers also no longer have to pass a ticket machine to buy a ticket or load balance, but can check in directly and then catch the train. A big advantage for people who still want to catch their train quickly and are not sure if there is enough balance on their card. The price of a journey with the debit card is the same as the price of a journey with an ov-chipcard full fare second class. The cost of the train journey made is added up per day and is debited from the account one day later or is visible on the credit card issuer’s payment statement.

OV-fiets

Those who want to explore the city by bike from Eindhoven Central or need to go to work cannot yet use this rule. An ov-chip card will still be needed to rent an ov-bike or ov-ebike.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Simge Taşdemir