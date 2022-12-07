No skating rink in town, but tall gift tower

Anyone who has looked around Eindhoven’s 18 Septemberplein has probably noticed something. Since this week there is a real gift tower. With the initiative, entrepreneurs’ association Stichting Binnenstad Eindhoven (foundation downtown Eindhoven, SBE) wants to attract more people to the city centre.

It is something else than the traditional Christmas market. In this way, the SBE still wants to end the year in a festive way with the “Wrap up the Year” campaign. “In Eindhoven, we are always a bit stubborn. The city will be wrapped up with Eindhoven gift paper this December, so to speak”, Mariette Vetter of SBE explains.

Eyecatcher

According to Vetter, the ten-metre-high gift tower financed by entrepreneurs themselves is therefore intended as an eye-catcher to direct people to the stores. “You can see the structure standing from a great distance, for example when coming from the train station. You can’t go inside the tower, although two parcels contain viewing boxes with a winter landscape”.

Skating rink

Within the “Wrap up the Year” campaign, there is no room for a Christmas market and ice skating rink. “We thought that was a bit outdated and therefore not appropriate for Eindhoven. The Christmas atmosphere will certainly be there with lighting, colourful shop windows, a music programme and other activities in the city. Something we wanted to implement before, but was resisted by the corona virus”, Vetter said.

According to Vetter, the energy crisis has nothing to do with these innovative plans, although that of course plays a role. “An ice rink naturally guzzles energy, so we don’t have that cost this year. Although we are putting more money into the mood lighting than other years because of the energy crisis”.

