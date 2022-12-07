Exhibit at city hall expresses support for protesters Iran

A photo exhibition by Iranian photographer Shaghayegh Moradiannejad has opened at Eindhoven city hall. With the exhibition, the organisers want to show support for the protesters in Iran who are now campaigning against the Islamic regime and for more freedom.

Moradiannejad portrays the lives of women who often lived and died in desolation, for example by setting themselves on fire. The exhibition highlights the pain experienced by many women in Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The exhibition was organised by Stichting Samen voor Gezondheid van Vrouwen (foundation together for women’s health), Werkgroep Eindhoven (working group Eindhoven) and Saskia Blom, to show support for the protest in Iran for human rights, democracy and freedom. Earlier, a projection at city hall also showed solidarity with the Iranians in resistance.

The exhibition will be on display until the end of December.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob