Construction of large congress centre cancelled; other projects possibly under pressure

The large congress centre that Van der Valk wanted to construct on the Aalsterweg will definitely not be built. The municipality of Eindhoven is also investigating whether other large projects from the Regiodeal will be called into question.

The municipality does not see lowering the level of ambition as realistic because it was the intention to create a ‘plus facility’ that was not yet present in the region, the board writes. The re-issuing of the tender is also not seen as a good option, while the search for additional financing is also not desirable.

Other projects

The city council also says that it is investigating whether other construction projects that are financed with regional deal money are also at risk. An example of this is the new construction of the Tongelreep which is considerably expensive, as was announced at the beginning of this month.

Regional deal

Some 7 million euros were reserved for the congress centre from the Regiodeal pot. The municipality wants to spend that money on other projects that are paid for with the Regiodeal money. The money must be spent on the deals that are within the agreements with The Hague.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez