TU/e occupation ended: climate activists left

The climate activists who occupied the TU/e boardroom for a week have left. They are satisfied with the commitments made by the university administration.

For example, the board announced that it was going to be more open about the money flows around polluting projects, which stem from the university’s ties to the fossil industry. “We think this is a good step. In April we will also take a good look at this with the board”, activist Bram announced.

For a week, with a break over the weekend, the TU/e boardroom was occupied. Ultimately, the students want the TU/e to stop having ties with companies like Shell altogether.

The campaigning students do not intend to stop protesting. There will be a fair at the university early next year, for example, to which companies from the fossil industry have also been invited. “Possibly we will make a statement there again. After all, we want the TU/e to break all ties with these companies”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob