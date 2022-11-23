Lia has more than five hundred dachshunds at home

They are displayed on her coffee cup and hanging on her keychain: dachshunds (teckel in Dutch). Lia Verberne from Waalre collects appearances of this dog breed in all forms.

She has gotten the little dogs from everywhere: from the head office of Hema department store to a snack bar in the Czech Republic, where there was a dachshund on her coke can. The counter now stands at more than five hundred pieces.

She doesn’t know exactly how it’s possible, but the breed triggers something in her every time.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob