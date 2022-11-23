More complaints about noise pollution Eindhoven Airport

The number of complaints about noise pollution around Eindhoven Airport has increased significantly over the past year.

This is shown by figures from samenopdehoogte.nl, which keeps track of complaints. The past quarter saw 2,000 more complaints than in the same period last year. A total of 14,208 complaints were received over the past three months. Two residents’ organisations that have been critical of noise pollution for years, BVM2 and Bewonersplatform Woensel-Noord, also confirm that especially in the past six months there has been more noise around the airport.

Small group

It is noteworthy that the number of people reporting noise has decreased from 663 to 436. A smaller group of local residents therefore sounded the alarm about aircraft noise much more often. Eight residents are even responsible for more than 7,900 reports.

Agreements

For many years there has been discussion about the nuisance caused by Eindhoven Airport. After many discussions between, among others, regional municipalities, airport and residents, agreements were reached about noise standards. The airport says it adheres strictly to these agreements. Eindhoven Airport also says it is investing heavily to reduce the nuisance. “By 2030, sixty per cent of the fleet must be renewed. This will involve the latest generation of aircraft, which will ensure far fewer CO2 emissions and noise. That is what we are aiming for”, spokeswoman Judith de Roy said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob