‘For six hours the elderly Veldhoven man was mistreated by robbers’

The 80-year-old man from Veldhoven who was mugged Thursday to Friday in his home on the Helleberg is said to have been mistreated for six hours. He is still in the hospital for the time being. An acquaintance of the victim has informed this.

Another local resident was surprised to see police in the street on Friday morning. “I didn’t know anything from the commotion last night, while I myself am with the police. It bothers me that I wasn’t able to do anything to help.”

Furthermore, the neighborhood is keeping quiet about this. However, it is noticeable that the home robbery has hit them hard. Emotionally, a local resident asks the Studio040 camera crew – which is about to leave – to leave the scene of the crime, saying that the neighborhood needs peace and quiet.

Home robbery

Hours earlier, the 80-year-old victim knocked on his neighbor’s door, bleeding heavily. He had been robbed between Thursday evening and night, in his home by an unknown number of perpetrators. According to an acquaintance of the resident, he had been abused for six hours. Presumably, he sustained a stab wound to his neck in the process, a 911 correspondent reported. His car was also reportedly no longer in the parking lot. Police are investigating in and around the victim’s home. For now, police are still in the dark about the exact circumstances and what exactly happened.

People who saw anything between 21:15 Thursday night and 03:30 Friday night are asked to report it to the police.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.