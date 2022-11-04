Máxima to visit Eindhoven

Queen Máxima will attend a meeting of SchuldenlabNL next Tuesday at the VDL Groep in Eindhoven. She will talk to companies from the Brainport region about how to prevent employees from having debt problems.

Representatives from ASML, CSU Schoonmaak, and VDL will be present to talk with Máxima. A panel will be used to see what initiatives can reduce employees’ financial worries.

Debts

Queen Maxima is the honorary chairman of SchuldenlabNL. As part of this foundation, she aims to ensure that fewer Dutch people have worries about debts.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.