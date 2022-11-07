Blaze rages on trailer camp

A large fire raged on a trailer camp on Brestlaan in Eindhoven last Sunday afternoon. One house was completely burnt out. Two others were badly damaged. At a quarter to eight in the evening the fire brigade reported that the last remnants of the blaze had been extinguished.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in a parked car near one of the houses. The fire then spread to the other houses. Three cars were also burnt out.

One of the houses is completely burnt out. The houses to the left and right were kept wet by the fire brigade. It is obvious that these two houses also suffered a lot of damage.

Accomodation has been arranged for the residents of the affected houses. No people were injured. Two people inhaled smoke and were seen to by paramedics.

The fire was accompanied by clouds of heavy smoke, which were clearly visible in the wider area. Several explosions were heard, presumably from gas cylinders.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Martijn