Poppodium De Effenaar is part of a trial. For the next two years, they can organise parties that last until eight o’clock in the morning, writes Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem. Longer opening hours should make the Eindhoven nightlife more vibrant.

The closing time for the pop venue on Friday night and Saturday night is now four o’clock in the morning. On those two nights, four hours will be added. The trial will be monitored. The exemption is subject to all kinds of requirements, for example in the field of safety and drug use. The wider opening hours should also ensure ‘a broader range of cultural activities’. De Effenaar has met those requirements, the mayor writes.

“We are happy that this is possible. This is a great opportunity for us and also for Eindhoven. It is only for Saturday and Sunday, we have reassured the neighborhood”, responds Robert Schaffer of De Effenaar.

More Vibrant Nightlife

For years, entrepreneurs in the catering and events industry have been lobbying for more options at night. GroenLinks and D66 also submitted a proposal to widen the range of possibilities. For example, opening hours should be extended, both inside and outside the centre. Various parties and entrepreneurs also believe that the nightlife should be more diverse, with more variety in parties and events.

The lobby has led to several trials, in which temporary permission is given for extended opening hours. The Effenaar has now been given that opportunity.

Hospitality

For the longer term, the Eindhoven city council will also look at more opportunities for entrepreneurs, at the request of a majority of the city council. Those plans must be reflected in a new catering policy, which will be presented next year.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran