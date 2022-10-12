Police station in rainbow colours

The nondescript police station on Mathildelaan in Eindhoven was an eye-catcher for a moment on Tuesday night. The building was lit up in rainbow colours. With this the police wanted to make a statement during Coming Out Day.

During that day, sexual diversity and coming out for your orientation is discussed. Numerous organisations and people show their support for the LGBTI community.

Out of the closet

Many police officers find it difficult to come out to their colleagues. Within the police there are therefore initiatives to change this. Not only in Eindhoven was the police station lit up in rainbow colours. The same happened with the Den Bosch and Helmond offices. Furthermore, the rainbow flag was raised at the locations.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob